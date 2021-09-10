Two local charities have received donations of £750 thanks to the generosity of squash players during lockdown.

St Barnabas Hospice and Macmillan Nurses have each been given £750 towards their outstanding work and support within the community.

Grantham Squash Club President Peter Sears handed over a cheque to St Barnabas representative Jim Ferguson at a presentation evening. Macmillan Nurses were unable to attend due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Grantham Squash Club president Peter Sears (right) presents Jim Ferguson with £750 to continue the work of St Barnabas Hospice (50976134)

Peter said: “When the country went into lockdown, we gave members several options with their subscriptions. They could either pay nothing during that time, pay part or pay all their subs with a percentage going to charity, and that’s what happened.

“We raised just short of £1,500 and the club rounded up that figure to support two local charities who do fantastic work to support patients in the Grantham area. They are amazing.”

Jim, a volunteer driver for St Barnabas, said the donation would make a big difference to their ongoing work.

He said: “I would like to say a massive thank you. Your support is tremendous. This huge amount of money will pay for 53 hours of nursing care in people’s own homes.

“Covid has had a tremendous affect on our ability to fund-raise, but it is generosity like this that allows us to continue to provide this much needed care.”

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity which supports more than 10,500 people across Lincolnshire each year who are affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Macmillan Nurses are specialist nurses with experience and qualifications in cancer care who help people understand their cancer diagnosis and treatment options and support them through their cancer experience. They work in hospitals, hospices or in the community.

The three million people in the UK living with cancer count on Macmillan to support them with their physical, financial, or emotional needs. Donations help them to continue their work.