Everyone’s favourite Granthamian - ‘big George’ - has been treated to a slap up breakfast at Finkin’S restaurant in Grantham.

George Garrett, 75, was all smiles when he received his free meal voucher from local fund-raiser Rob Dixon after being nominated by his niece Amanda Garrett.

He tucked into a full English breakfast on Tuesday during his first outing since the pandemic started last March.

George Garrett (47996506)

Amanda said: "He saw so many people that he knew. He absolutely loved it. His next outing will be to Morrsions next Tuesday."

Born on what is now the site of Morrisons in 1946, George has been making local residents smile, having decided to be a friend to all, and was even named as one of the 100 best things about the town.

When Morrisons opened, instead of fighting against the store taking up residence in his birthplace, George made the supermarket his second home, even celebrating his 70th birthday at the store's cafe in 2016.

George Garrett (47996401)

People can nominate a family member or friend to receive a free meal voucher from Rob who started the initiative to spread some positivity.

Rob added: “They have to be either elderly, over 65, live in Grantham and/or veterans. I have sponsors until October.”