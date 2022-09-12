A Georgian Festival due to take place next weekend in Folkingham has been cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The festival was due to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, with a range of events taking place.

The festival included free activities to learn practical skills from the Georgian era such as soap and candle-making and a drama group was to perform tales from the era.

Folkingham was due to host a Georgian Festival this September. (57830181)

Musicians, re-enactors, street entertainers and dancers were also due to take part and a series of talks were planned.

A spokesperson for the organisers, the Aveland History Group, said it had taken "a lot of soul-searching and discussion" before deciding to cancel the event.

They added: "We have gone backwards and forwards all day to try to resolve an acceptable way forward, but I am afraid to say that as a result of email responses from the organising team, and the good people of Folkingham, we are taking the hard decision to cancel the Festival in its entirety.

"We have tried to come up with a way of cutting out the more raucous elements, (Gin Bars spring to mind) but we would end up with a totally different event, not one that was planned and not one that would be in the spirit of the Georgians.

"I am really sorry to have to send this email, but we remain undefeated, and the Aveland Odyssey sails on. As many of you already know, next year's event is already in place when the Vikings return to Threekingham, but in 2024 we plan to return to Folkingham and do the Georgians proud, we hope you will understand."

The Folkingham festival is part of the history group's 'An Aveland Odyssey - Cruise through History Heritage Festivals', a five-year programme to celebrate and enhance the district's rich heritage.