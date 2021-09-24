A woman has raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity to say thank you to those who cared for her mum.

Geraldine Beasor lost her mum to lung cancer five years ago, and seeing the care that she got, including care from the Macmillan Nurses, decided to do a Brave the Shave to raise money.

Geraldine said: “So many people have been affected by cancer, including members of my own family and friends recently, and I wanted to raise money for a very worthwhile cause. With one thing and another, including a little thing called Covid this didn’t happen, but finally I bit the bullet and sent off for my applicaton pack and chose a date. No going back.

Geraldine Beasor had her hair dyed before she braved the shave. (51509341)

“Prior to the shave I let my daughter Shannon dye my hair blue as she had always wanted to do that, so if it went wrong it wouldn’t matter as it was all coming off anyway! It looked great by the way.”

Geraldine works for an Army Reservist Unit and ‘foolishly’ said that members of her unit could take clippers to her hair for a donation to the cause. She added: “Although I was initally ok with everything it did turn out to be quite emotional, but I am very glad that I went ahead with this, although I couldn’t actually see what was happening to my hair!”

Geraldine has raised £1,025 so far. She said: “My initial target was £300 which I had already surpassed, but the members of my unit well and truly smashed this by raising £313 on the night! Special thanks has to go out to

SSgt Rogers who organised the night and helped make this all possible.”

Geraldine Beasor after braving the shave. (51509393)

People can still make a donation at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/geri-beasor

Geraldine said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and to those who would like to donate. I am truly humbled by your kindess. And to anyone who is debating “Braving the Shave” I would say go for it, it is a bit scary and emotional but also very freeing and you get to do a good thing for a fantastic charity!”