Get hands dirty at Grantham canal clean-up

Volunteers are being urged to roll up their sleeves and help clean up the section of canal that runs through the Earlsfield estate in Grantham.

The Grantham Canal Society are appealing for the public to join their new rangers for a big clean-up later this month, to pick up litter and clear the canal of its shopping trolleys, tyres and general rubbish.

The work is part of the society’s volunteering project to encourage people to help protect Grantham canal and cultivate a sense of ownership of their local waterway.

Richard Jackson, who lives on Bridge End Road, has been a ranger since February and has been working hard to spruce up the canal bank through Earlsfield.

He said: “I was a park ranger at Wyndham Park and then Dysart Park for 11 years, so picking up rubbish and looking after an area is second nature to me. I can’t walk down the street without picking up litter, even now that I am retired. I have always been interested in the environment, so was only too happy to join the canal society as a ranger. It fitted perfectly with my retirement. At present, I aim to clear the canal bank atleast twice a month.”

Head Ranger Chris Cobb, who manages the society’s 20 rangers, is pleased with the progress but would like to see more people from the local area getting involved.

He said: “The rangers main responsibility will be to pick litter up to prevent it from finding its way into the canal and generally help make the area look cared for. We aim to make the canal nice and tidy and turn it into an asset for the local community.”

Assitant head ranger Tony Jackson added: “The area beside the canal is, or could be, a fabulous community space. It would be good to see it appreciated and used more.”

Ted Dring and Jane Myatt, both 75, joined the rangers in Earlsfield this week, to offer their help.

Ted, who grew up in Long Bennington before emigrating to New Zealand in 1962, said: “I was a farmer until I retired and we took great pride in our surroundings. Since I met Jane, I have been spending six months of the year back here and we often walk along the canal. We are lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

The clean-up on Tuesday, May 15, is from 10am to 4pm with SKDC providing equipment to support in the efforts.

If you are interested in helping or becoming a ranger, get in touch via ‘contact us’ on www.granthamcanal.org