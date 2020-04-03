A studio has created an illustration that can be coloured in by children and adults alike and displayed in windows to show appreciation for our NHS heroes.

The Grantham Journal has put together this page with the help of Tickety Boo Illustration which created the picture as another way of saying thanks to healthcare professionals.

It is sponsored by Albion House Day Nursery, in Albion Street, Grantham.

To print out the colouring page, right click on the image and save it, then print.

Then please put it in your window so show your thanks to our hard-working, dedicated NHS heroes.

Why not take a picture of you with your coloured in page? Post it on our Facebook page or email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk and in next week's paper we'll print a selection of the best.

Our colouring page is sponsored by Albion House Day Nursery (32914483)

