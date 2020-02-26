Ghost hunters capture 'spirit of monk' at Grantham pub
A ghost hunting group claim to have caught the spirit of a monk in the cellar of a Grantham pub.
Retford Ghost Hunters carried out a paranormal investigation at The Black Dog, Watergate, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
They live streamed all the ghostly going-ons for their fans on Facebook including capturing unknown voices and heat sources.
Staff at The Black Dog kept their customers updated on Facebook.
They said: "The ghostly action was coming thick and fast including voices heard over the voice box recorder in the flat and a pulsating heat source in the corner near the pool table.
But the best evidence was found in the old underground cellar with a full apparition of a monk captured on camera."
