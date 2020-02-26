Ghost hunters capture 'spirit of monk' at Grantham pub

A ghost hunting group claim to have caught the spirit of a monk in the cellar of a Grantham pub.

Retford Ghost Hunters carried out a paranormal investigation at The Black Dog, Watergate, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They live streamed all the ghostly going-ons for their fans on Facebook including capturing unknown voices and heat sources.

'A ghostly monk' was caught on camera in the cellar. (30198447)

Staff at The Black Dog kept their customers updated on Facebook.

They said: "The ghostly action was coming thick and fast including voices heard over the voice box recorder in the flat and a pulsating heat source in the corner near the pool table.

But the best evidence was found in the old underground cellar with a full apparition of a monk captured on camera."

'A ghostly monk' was caught on camera in the cellar. (30198454)

'A ghostly monk' was caught on camera in the cellar. (30198457)

'A ghostly monk' was caught on camera in the cellar. (30198449)

'A ghostly monk' was caught on camera in the cellar. (30198451)

Read more GranthamQuirky