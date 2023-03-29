Plans have been submitted to create four ponds for Great Crested Newts just outside of a village, which includes the restoration of two "ghost ponds".

If successful, the application would see the creation of four ponds on farmland off Grantham Road near Boothby Pagnell.

These ponds would help to address the decline of Great Crested Newts as part of compensation for development projects.

A south westerly view of the two ghost ponds (Ponds A and B). Photo via SKDC Planning (63250062)

The land is currently being used as commercial farmland, and the ponds would form part of this continued use.

The application said: "The Wildlife Trust is in its first trial phase of the scheme and has selected the Boothby Wildlands Nature Recovery site near Boothby Pagnell, near Grantham to create four ponds.

"This involves the restoration of two infilled former ponds (ghost ponds) and the creation of two new ponds."

The location of Pond D with Mount farm to South East. Photo via SKDC Planning (63250057)

Creating the ponds will require excavation using a tracked excavator. The four ponds would have maximum depths of 1.5 metres at the centre and have surface areas ranging from between 150 and 200 square metres.

The first two "ghost ponds", labelled A and B, would be around 200 square metres in size and will be on land to the north east of Boothby Lodge Farm.

They are known as ghost ponds as they were "historically present in the landscape and have been infilled".

Pond C and D would be newly created on land to the north of Mount Farm. They are both planned to be around 150 square metres in size.