Giant life-size game of Cluedo is coming to Grantham

A giant life-size outdoor game of Cluedo is set to hit the streets of Grantham next month.

Dubbed as a cross between the popular board game Cluedo and Pokemon-Go, the outdoor detective experience 'Sneaky Finders' is inspired by the hit drama Peaky Blinders and will see Grantham town centre transformed into a real-life Cluedo board as teams compete in the murder mystery.

Run by CluedUpp, the event takes place in Grantham on Saturday, February 8 from 10am and costs £36 to enter a team of up to six people.

Think you have what it takes to catch a killer? Take part in Grantham's Detective Day. (26050521)

The game transports players back to 1921, where they will wake to discover that one of the town’s most feared residents has been poisoned - but by who?

Teams of detectives will need to work together to crack the clues, work through the evidence and find the true culprit.

Think you have what it takes to catch a killer? Take part in Grantham's Detective Day. (26050519)

To play, you’ll need your own crack team of detectives - up to six players - access to a smartphone, a team name, and a ‘Sneaky Finders’ 1920s inspired fancy dress.

There will be prizes for best fancy dress, team name, team picture, best little detective (children) and even a prize for the best K-9 detective for your pet pooch.

Think you have what it takes to catch a killer? Take part in Grantham's Detective Day. (26050513)

CluedUpp mysteries have been played by over 250,000 detectives in more than 25 countries across the world.

For more information, visit: www.cluedupp.com/products/grantham-detective-day

Think you have what it takes to catch a killer? Take part in Grantham's Detective Day. (26050516)

Read more Grantham