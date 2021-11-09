Giant poppies have been painted on roundabouts ahead of Remembrance Day.

The painted iconic red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on roundabouts at Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Bourne, Louth, Lincoln, Gainsborough and Gunby as the county shows its respect to the Armed Forces. These will remain in place throughout November.

Poppies have been painted on roundabouts on Spittlegate Level and the A52 near the Prince William of Gloucester barracks.

A Poppy painted on a roundabout

The giant poppies are located on the following roundabouts:

B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)

A52/B1176 Roundabout

Gunby Roundabout

A16/A157 Roundabout

A631/A156 Roundabout

Riseholme Roundabout

A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)

Bourne Road / Raymond Mays Way

A16/A151 Roundabout

A17/A16 Roundabout

Executive member for highways Councillor Richard Davies (Con) said: “After the incredibly positive feedback we received last year from locals and visitors alike, we’ve decided to show our support by painting poppies on some of our major junctions again this year.

“There will also be over 30 celebrations taking place around the county on Remembrance Sunday, the fourteenth of November.

“As such, those travelling on the day may experience some minor delays as communities throughout Lincolnshire gather to remember and honour all of our Armed Forces members who have died in the line of duty.”