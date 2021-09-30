Visitors will be able to see a giant replica of the planet Earth at St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, this weekend.

The stunning art work Gaia by renowned artist Luke Jerram will be the star attraction of The Metanoia Climate Festival running tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday, October 3.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, and gives visitors the opportunity to see our planet in three dimensions.

UK artist Luke Jerram's renowned Gaia installation (51766389)

The festival will also host engaging and educational exhibits, music, a market place, repair workshop and practical ideas and guidance for those wanting to make changes in their own lifestyles.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming people back for large scale events. We couldn’t think of a better way to focus our attention on the fragile world we live on than through the stunning art of Luke Jerram’s Gaia.

“Alongside this magnificent centre piece we are delighted to welcome local charities and community groups that make a real difference to our local environment. We hope that we will all be challenged to think how we can change little things in our lives that will make a big difference to our world.”

Tickets are free but booking is advisable. Visit www.stwulframs.org.uk