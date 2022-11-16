A Christmas shopping evening is taking place later this month with an inflatable snow globe.

The shopping event will be held on Friday November 25 at Jump Revolution in Springfield Business Park, Grantham between 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

As part of the shopping evening, a giant inflatable snow globe will be return for 2022 and is ideal for pre Christmas photo opportunities with the kids.

A family enjoying the snow globe in 2019. (53299409)

Jump Revolution will hold two 90 minute open jump sessions during the event (5:30pm until 7:00pm, or 7:00pm until 8:30pm), for £6.95 per jumper.

These sessions are now available to book online at https://www.jumprevolution.co.uk/

For more information, call on 01476 500137.