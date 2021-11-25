A giant snow globe will be one of the attractions at a Christmas shopping evening.

Jump Revolution, based in Springfield Business Park in Grantham, will host its first Christmas shopping evening this weekend, with plenty of local businesses running stalls.

The event will take place this Saturday between 5:30pm and 8:00pm, with festive food and drink available at the site's Café Revolution.

A family enjoying the snow globe in 2019. (53299409)

Jump Revolution manager, Gemma Rosling, said that the team were "very much looking forward to working with local businesses to put on this event".

A range of local businesses will be running stalls filled with Christmas gift ideas, as well as a tombola raising funds for local charity Grantham Disabled Childrens Society

A giant inflatable snow globe, filled with fake snow and snow balls, will launch for 2021 at the event and it will be available to everyone for walk-in bookings and is ideal for those pre Christmas photo opportunities with the family.

The snow globe will remain at Jump Revolution throughout the festive season until December 31 and is bookable online via their website.

During the event, an unlimited jumping session is available for £6.95 per jumper.

This can be booked online via the website and this session is open to children of all ages.

Any children under the age of six must have a fully paying accompanying adult with them on the court at all times at a ratio of one adult per two children who are under six.

This must be pre-booked to guarantee spaces via https://jumprevolution.co.uk/book-now/