Following a call from their vicar, parishioners have rallied together to help more than 100 Afghan refugees by donating gift bags.

The people of Colsterworth, Skillington and surrounding areas responded to an appeal by Rev Neil Griffiths, rector of the Colsterworth Group of Churches, to help the refugees staying at Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

They provided an age and gender appropriate gift bag to each of more than 100 Afghan staying at the hotel.

The gift bags donated by residents to refugees at Stoke Rochford Hall. (53843076)

Rev Griffiths said that to accomplish this required the help of many local people, whose generosity has been demonstrated time and time again, whenever the request has been made.

He said the timescale to get it done was very tight, but the confidence of the vicar and team has been repaid a million times over, and more than 100 gift bags have been delivered. Each bag contains an age and gender appropriate gift and a sweet treat.

Rev Griffiths added: “This is all about showing love, care and concern for our fellow humans, in need and deserving both our thanks and our help. We hope that the gifts bring some light and joy into the lives of those who receive them.”