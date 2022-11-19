Festive gifts for the furry love in your life is the focus of this month's column from Sara Barnes, of Grantham's Who Lets Your Dog Out?. She writes:

When it comes to the festive season our minds start to focus on what to get our friends, family and co-workers for Christmas and also what we are going to get our pets as well.

If you have a dog that has any behaviour issues, such as excessive barking, jumping up at strangers, pulling on the lead, poor recall – the list goes on – the best thing you can buy your dog is time with a quality trainer. This way you give them the gift of good behaviour.

Now I have to state I am not a trainer or a behaviourist, so any benefit for me and others in the pet care industry is the reduction in the number of dogs that pull on a lead, jerk in all directions etc, and the resulting aches and pains this causes.

When you are looking for a trainer or behaviourist, it is important to understand that these are currently an unregulated industries, so there is no qualification that is a must or governing body that they must be a member of.

This said they should always be insured, and I would suggest that you look for a force free trainer or behaviourist that you feel comfortable with.

They need to be someone you feel comfortable around, as they aren’t just training or working with your dog, they need to be training/educating you on the best way to communicate with your dog and get the best from them.

The massive increase in dog ownership as a result of the pandemic has also seen a massive increase in the number of dogs that are being surrendered to rescue organisations due to training and behaviour related issues.

So tackling them early and with professional help is the best way to keep your dog and get the dog you wanted when you first got them.

So the gift of good behaviour is the gift that keeps on giving.