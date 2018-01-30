Girl, 11, threatened at knifepoint in Ancaster

An 11-year-old girl was threatened by a man who was believed to have a knife, as she was out playing with her friends yesterday evening.

The girl had been playing with friends between Water Well Lane and Mercia Drive, Ancaster, when she was approached by the offender at approximately 6.30pm.

The offender who is believed to be in his late teens/early twenties, tall and was dressed in black, ran away and the girl was not hurt.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported to us at 6.41pm. Anyone in the area of Ancaster, either on foot or driving at this time, is urged to call 101 quoting the incident number 334. Police are appealing for witnesses including drivers with dashcam footage in Ancaster yesterday evening to come forward. Anonymous reporting is available via Crimestoppers.”