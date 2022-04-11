Girl, 17, arrested after alleged assault on police officers at Grantham address

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested by police after officers were allegedly assaulted by her.

Police attended an address in Springfield Road this morning following reports of concern for someone's safety.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports of concerns for safety at an address in Springfield Road, Grantham at 8.31am this morning. On arrival officers found nobody in need of assistance and two officers were assaulted by a 17-year-old girl who did not wish to engage with police.

Shot of the back of a police officer's jacket with the word police written across the back. (54264718)

"She has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and is currently in custody."