A 19-year-old girl with a "passion for horses" recently competed at a championship show in Liverpool.

Chloe Moore, a former Priory Ruskin student from Great Gonerby, competed with her two-year-old Welsh pony and cob named Angel, at the STARS Champions of Champions at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Sunday, November 20.

At the championships, Chloe and Angel came fifth out of 51 in the mixed breed class and eighth out of 50 in the M&M small breed class.

Chloe said: "I have always wanted to go to this particular show, and had brought a pony this year which made my dream come true!

"What an achievement and such a special pony I have. Angel is having a well deserved rest through the winter ready for next season I am hoping her winning strike continues and that she will be a fantastic ridden pony in the future.

"Angel has fantastic comments wherever she goes and has her own little fan club."

Angel has previously won at other competitions including the Royal Windsor Horse Show and is "always coming away with champion and supreme champion," added Chloe.