An eight-year-old Grantham girl has won a national competition.

Annie Speck won a competition to design a pair of glasses for Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care, in High Street.

Annie was presented with a collection of Paddington Bear books and a model of her design.

Annie Speck, from Grantham, with her winning design.

Her mother Michelle said: “We were in the branch when Annie saw the competition and was excited to have a go as she really enjoys drawing and being creative.

“We’re delighted that Annie won and she’s really proud to see her colourful rainbow design come to life.”

The opticians, which has 169 stores in England and Wales, asked children to submit their imaginative designs, with all proceeds from £1 entry fees going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Annie Speck (right) receives her prize from Charlotte Adams (left), sales advisor at Scrivens branch in Grantham.

Simone Broomfield, branch manager of the Grantham store, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity for the eighth successive year.

“This was a fun way to engage children and raise awareness of the charity and its work.

“Annie did a great job with her design and is a very worthy winner!”

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.