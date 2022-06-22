A nine-year-old girl has raised over £1,500 by cutting her hair in memory of her Grandmother.

Caitlan Ward and her family lost her beloved Grandma Sydney on Sunday April 24 and in her memory, Caitlan decided she would cut off her hair.

This would then be sent to the Princesses Trust, and all proceedings raised would be donated to MS Society which was a charity close to her Grandmother's heart.

Caitlan with her chopped off hair that will be sent to help children who have lost theirs. (57452214)

Emma Ward, Caitlan's mother said: "It was really important to Caitlan to do something in memory of her grandma.

"It was all totally Caitlan's idea.

"She asked us about three days after Lizzie passed away.

Before Caitlan had her hair cut. (57451267)

"I think having this going on was a welcome distraction for her."

In total, fifteen inches of hair was cut, which was equilivalent to four plaits.

So far, she has raised £1,507, when her original target was only £250.

Caitlan's hair being plaited before it got the chop. (57451919)

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides wigs made of real human hair free of charge to children who have lost their hair.

After Caitlan had her cut. (57452092)

Sydney suffered with MS herself, and the MS Society was a charity very close to her heart.

Emma added: "Lizzie would of been so proud of her just like her other grandparents are.

"Lizzie would of told her how brave she was, how beautiful she looked and would of given her the biggest hug.

Caitlan having her hair cut. (57452097)

"We are incredibly proud of her, she loved her long hair so it was a big deal to have it all cut off but she never looked back once she had made the decision.

"We never thought she would raise so much money.

"It was emotional watching it being done but the hair salon made her feel so special."

Caitlan with the hairdresser that cut her hair. (57452141)

The MS Society is the UK's largest charity which helps people affected by multiple sclerosis.

If you would like to donate to Caitlan's fund, you can do it here.

Caitlan continues to raise money for the charity.