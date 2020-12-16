Home   News   Article

Girl designs winning song sheet with Grantham area villagers set to sing Christmas carol from their doorstep

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:07, 16 December 2020
 | Updated: 12:08, 16 December 2020

A schoolgirl won a competition to design a poster for a Christmas sing-along in Barrowby.

Harriet Rose Bailey, aged 9, was the overall winner of a contest to create the front page of the sing-along leaflets distributed to Barrowby residents.

The sing-along will take place tomorrow evening (December 17) at 6pm, with the villagers planning to sing ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’ from their doorsteps to spread festive cheer.

