A schoolgirl won a competition to design a poster for a Christmas sing-along in Barrowby.

Harriet Rose Bailey, aged 9, was the overall winner of a contest to create the front page of the sing-along leaflets distributed to Barrowby residents.

The sing-along will take place tomorrow evening (December 17) at 6pm, with the villagers planning to sing ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’ from their doorsteps to spread festive cheer.