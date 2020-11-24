Two guides from Long Bennington have achieved the highest award that a girl guide can earn.

Millie Craven and Stacey Starbuck, of 1st Long Bennington Guides, were invited to receive their prestigious ‘Gold Award’ at a special socially-distanced evening just before lockdown.

In order to achieve the award, the duo, both aged 14, had to complete a series of themed challenges including ‘Know Myself’, ‘Take Action’ and ‘Express Myself’.

Stacey Starbuck. (43265645)

They achieved this by taking part in a number of activities including camping, surfboarding, canoeing and rock climbing as well as baking cakes to raise funds for a breast cancer charity and sponsoring a guide dog.

They were presented with their awards by Pepi Blankley, Grantham North district commissioner, earlier this month.

Pat Fryer, leader at 1st Long Bennington Guides, was also at the ceremony.

Millie Craven. (43265640)

She said: “They actually completed all of their challenges before the first lockdown in March but they were not able to receive their awards until we could reopen for a few weeks before the second lockdown. They have both been outstanding guides completing all challenges and helping in all charity fund-raising events. They particularly enjoyed the camping and water sports. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Despite being unable to meet as a group, Pat has been providing the guides with the information they need to continue to to work on their badges at home with their families.