Girl guides placed a handmade wreath and painted stones at a village memorial cross to mark Remembrance Day.

Youngsters in 1st Long Bennington Guides recited 'In Flanders Field', a famous war poem, at services in Long Bennington and Foston yesterday (Sunday).

Guide leaders Fiona Coupland-Squires and Sally Richardson accompanied the guides.

Long Bennington Guides marked Remembrance Day. (53068713)

Fiona said: "We are extremely proud of the guides. They all looked smart and read the poem in front of a very large congregation."

The 1st Long Bennington Guides meet weekly on a Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/.../register-your-daughter/