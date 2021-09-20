A four-year-old is walking 500 miles with her dog and Shetland pony to raise money to help treat her friend's cancer.

Joselyn Weller, of Ingoldsby, recently set out on a challenge to walk 500 miles, accompanied by her Labrador and Shetland pony, to raise money for her friend's cancer treatment.

Joselyn, aged four, is undertaking the challenge to raise funds for her friend, Florentina Burton, also four, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare but aggressive childhood cancer, earlier this year.

Joselyn Weller with her two companions Pepper and Nelson. (51425598)

Florentina, from Melton, was diagnosed with the disease just five days before her fourth birthday in May, and has already undergone chemotherapy and, more recently, surgery to remove a tumour which was successful.

With over a year left of treatment still to come for Florentina, Joselyn wanted to complete a challenge that would take a similar amount of time.

Both girls are described as "pony mad" by their parents, and were born just a few months apart.

Florentina Burton was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in May. (51425589)

Florentina's parents, Amelia and Kevin are looking to raise £250,000 so Florentina can access further medical treatment in New York. The Bivalent Vaccine is for high risk neuroblastoma patients and is not currently available in the UK.

Any funds that Joselyn raises will go towards this total, as she aims to help Florentina feel well enough so the pair can go to pony camp together.

After their latest six mile outing on Sunday, the trio have covered 31 miles in six weeks and have so far raised over £1,300, well surpassing the original target of £500.

Jessica Weller, Joselyn's mother, said: "Joselyn was born at a very similar time to Florentina and this hits home hard to all of us just what life can throw at a very special family.

Joselyn with Pepper and Nelson in the snow. (51425582)

"But they are a courageous bunch and Florentina with the support of her fantastic parents has already battled through six rounds of chemotherapy."

Joselyn will be helped on her walk by her Shetland pony, named Pepper, and Nelson, a black Labrador.

Jessica described Pepper the pony as "quite a character".

Florentina, like Joselyn is pony mad (51425585)

She added: "[Pepper's] favourite antics are getting into children's picnics and her favourite thing to eat is cheese and cucumber sandwiches. She also likes to steal crisps from any packet.

"She's a fairly bossy little pony and likes to keep Nelson in check. If we go on a long ride we have to make sure there is enough snacks packed for all three of them!"

You can read more about Florentina's journey here and donate to Joselyn's fundraiser by visiting: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iwillwalk500milesflorentinathebrave

Joselyn playing horseball (51425595)