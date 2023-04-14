An eight-year-old girl got to visit a local author after she won a drawing competition.

Rayana Bhaumik won the colouring competition organised by Abbirose Adey, when she visited Grantham Library last month.

A spokesperson for Grantham Library said: "Rayana drew a picture of a unicorn on a cloud to match the theme of the books Abbirose has written."

Abbirose Adey (left) and Rayana Bhaumik (right). (63558516)

Abbirose's books share a unicorn theme as the title of her books include 'Little Unicorn – What’s Your Name?', 'Little Unicorn discovers the Dinosaurs' and 'Little Unicorn and the Nativity'.

Abbirose paid a visit to Grantham Library on February 25.