Grantham girl wins drawing competition set up by local author
Published: 12:00, 14 April 2023
An eight-year-old girl got to visit a local author after she won a drawing competition.
Rayana Bhaumik won the colouring competition organised by Abbirose Adey, when she visited Grantham Library last month.
A spokesperson for Grantham Library said: "Rayana drew a picture of a unicorn on a cloud to match the theme of the books Abbirose has written."
Abbirose's books share a unicorn theme as the title of her books include 'Little Unicorn – What’s Your Name?', 'Little Unicorn discovers the Dinosaurs' and 'Little Unicorn and the Nativity'.
Abbirose paid a visit to Grantham Library on February 25.