Girlfriend pays emotional tribute to teenager who died in tragic Grantham bridge incident

By Graham Newton
Published: 19:52, 07 June 2020
 | Updated: 19:53, 07 June 2020

The girlfriend of a Grantham College student has visited the bridge where he died last week and has paid tribute to him.

Emily Scrivener visited the bridge on Gorse Lane, Grantham, today with family members to pay tribute to Niks Karelis, 19, who died on Thursday morning.

Like many other friends, Emily left a message on the bridge in tribute to Niks.

