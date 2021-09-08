Girls reportedly assaulted and robbed in incident near Forbidden Forest Festival in Grimsthorpe
Published: 13:00, 08 September 2021
| Updated: 13:02, 08 September 2021
A group of girls was reportedly assaulted in a robbery linked to the Forbidden Forest Festival.
At about 12.20am on Sunday (September 5), three girls were reportedly assaulted by three unknown females in an incident outside of the Forbidden Forest Festival, which was held near Grimsthorpe.
One of the victims had their mobile phone reported stolen and the offenders then left the scene.
The victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 11 of September 5.