A youth football team were taught live-saving skills including first-aid and CPR by first responders for a charity.

On Monday night, two LIVES First Responders visited Ropsley Hall for an event organised by Richard Welby, head of girls coaching for Ropsley Colts.

David Harvey and Laura Newland, who are both first responders in the Grantham area, gave up their own time to teach the Ropsley girls teams emergency first aid and bystander CPR.

The Ropsley Colts girls teams were given sessions in CPR and emergency first aid by LIVES responders. (60970593)

Club secretary, Charlotte Reeves, said: "All the girls gained very important life skills tonight, hopefully they will never need to recall them any time in the future, but if they do, all the girls now have an idea of what to do in an emergency and have the confidence to make a difference, not only for the patient but for the patients family and friends.

"A massive thank you to LIVES for visiting tonight and helping our girls, both David and Laura were really good at delivering the training and engaged all the girls with demonstrations and questions."

The sessions were tailored for the relevant age groups.

Charlotte said: "First up were our under 9 and under 11 teams.

"They all looked very serious as they concentrated on the instructions given by David and looked as though they really enjoyed the shouting part looking to get a response from the patient.

"Lots of questions were asked and hopefully all took lots away with them.

"The second session saw our under 13 and under 15 teams go a little more in-depth with a bit more information and detail.

"The girls got to experience carrying out initial checks on each other then got stuck into carrying out chest compressions on the mannequins."

Ropsley Colts girls squads have chosen LIVES as their charity this year.

Throughout November, the club has been challenging the Ropsley Colts players to take part in the 'keepie uppie' challenge.

Each day in November, players have done as many keepie uppies as they can.

The totals will then be added to the team's total for the month and an individual player total will be counted.

At the end, medals will be given out to the team with the most keepie uppies and individuals in each age group.

To donate to the club's fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RopsleyColts

If you would like any more information about Ropsley Colts FC please contact Charlotte, by emailing RopsleyColts@live.co.uk