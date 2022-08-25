The headteacher of Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School is "extremely proud" of students as they receive their GCSE results.

Students across the country receive their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25), and the students and staff at KGGS are celebrating their achievements.

One of the school's top achievers this year was Alex Hallam-Stott who achieved 12 grade 9s.

(Left to right) Grace Pettit, Olivia Morton, Olivia Sutcliffe, Evie Archer-Dytch and Phoebe Johnson who are all staying on to study at sixth form. (58876581)

Evelyn Welbourne and Elise Khoo both achieved 11 Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

Other notable performers this year include Florence Moncur and Mia Nesbitt who scored 11 Grade 9s and one grade 7, and Lily Purse who gained 11 Grade 9s.

Student Olivia Sutcliffe said: "I'm really happy with my results. I can't wait to start Sixth Form now."

Headteacher James Fuller saidd: "Our Year 11 students have done fantastically well. We are extremely proud of their achievements given the many challenges they have faced over the last two years.

"Both students and staff at the school have worked very hard to achieve the successes we have seen today. We would like to thank parents and carers for their invaluable support throughout this time.

"We are delighted that so many of our students will be staying on to study in our Sixth Form and we wish those moving on to a new destination all the best for the future.”

Tracey Doig, deputy headteacher, added: "We're overjoyed, really happy for the students. This is the first chance they've taken exams and they've been really successful.

"Most of them will stay on to Sixth Form hopefully. We're really happy for them!"

Fifty-six percent of grades at the school were Grades 9 to 7, with 89% of students achieving a Grade 5 or above in both English and Mathematics.