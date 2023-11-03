A girls’ school is “thrilled” after it was graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas of a recent Ofsted inspection.

The Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School was graded ‘outstanding’ in quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

This was the first inspection grade the school was given by Ofsted under its academy status.

Headteacher James Fuller said: “Our vision to inspire, challenge and achieve’ focuses on a relentless drive to excel in all areas.

“We are thrilled with the report, it recognises the continued commitment that leads to excellent academic outcomes, while developing each pupil’s character as part of a supportive and caring community.

“I would like to thank all pupils, staff, parents/carers, trustees and governors for their ongoing hard work and support.”

In the inspection report, it said the school provides an “exceptional and broad education for all pupils” and that pupils were “happy and - thrive”.

It said the school provides a “broad and ambitious curriculum” and that “experienced and knowledgeable staff continually develop the curriculum in all subjects”.

It also commented on the school’s new behaviour policy which “sets the very highest expectations for pupils” and that “pupils respond to this very well”

The school’s curriculum to support pupils’ development was described as “exceptional” as it helps pupils to “develop mature attitudes towards equality and diversity”.

It also said the school is “very well led and managed” and the culture is “built around the highest of expectations set by the trustees and staff”.

The inspection took place on September 19 and 20.