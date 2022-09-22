A classic car tour group will be dropping by at a local landmark.

Belvoir Classic Tour Group will be visiting Belvoir Castle on Sunday before heading off on its Belvoir Classic Tour to Burghley House.

Belvoir Castle’s popular classic cars return this week, bringing a selection of stunning classics of varying ages and models to its grounds.

Classic cars are coming to Belvoir (59457742)

Visitors to the castle on Sunday will be able to see the cars along the ramparts from 11am and cheer them on as they set off on their tour from noon.

For tickets and information on opening hours and the latest events, visit: www.belvoircastle.com

Castle and garden tickets are priced at £18 for adults and £9 for children aged four-16.