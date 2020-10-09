Give your support to Grantham-based sports charity inspire+ in Lincolnshire awards

Independent sports charity inspire+ has been shortlisted as a finalist at this year's Active Lincolnshire sports awards.

The Grantham-based charity has been nominated in the ‘Social Media Influencer’ category.

Operations manager Chris Graves said: "We have been shortlisted because of all our work on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have made and posted, with the help of all our staff, ambassadors and supporters, a total of 80 videos onto our YouTube channel during lockdown with the aim of helping not only our member schools but the whole community stay physically and mentally healthy during this very difficult time.

Inspire+ CEO and founder Vincent Brittain at the 2019 Mini Olympics. (38135935)

"We have also run successful events online through our social media platforms such as our Mass Participation Event and the jewel in our crown, the Mini Olympics! The virtual Mini Olympics playlist on our YouTube channel has had over 4,300 views in total which is amazing. Thank you to everyone who took part in this annual event."

Anyone can vote for inspire+ by following the link at http://ow.ly/X8nP50BzQUA . Fill in your name, select ‘inspire+’ and press submit vote.

Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, October 11.

Chris added: "It only takes 30 seconds to vote and every vote is very much appreciated. If you are happy to share this link within your school that would be very much appreciated too.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued support of inspire+ during these hard times. We aim to continue supporting all of our schools and the wider community the best we can under these strange and challenging times."