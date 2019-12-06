A glider pilot has marked half a century of flying by taking to the skies in the same model of aircraft he first flew solo 50 years ago to the day.

Roy Ferguson-Dalling was winched into the air in a Kirby Cadet Mark 3 from Buckminster Gliding Club on Wednesday exactly 50 years after completing his first solo flight at the age of 16 at RAF Spitalgate.

Roy, 66, of South Witham, learned to fly a glider as an air cadet when he was 16. He lived in Lancashire at the time and was allowed a week off school to go to the Grantham RAF station, now the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. He flew solo at the end of the week on December 4, 1969.