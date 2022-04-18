A church group held its first Easter Egg Hunt thanks to the help of volunteers and local businesses.

Alive Church Grantham organised a free Easter Egg Hunt in Grantham town centre on Good Friday, thanks to "a great bunch of volunteers".

Local businesses also helped to make the day a success, by displaying clues for the hunt.

Rebecca Chadwick and her children Abigail and William. (56130182)

In total, 400 eggs were donated by church people, with 156 adults and children taking part in the hunt.

Participants signed up at Cinco Lounge, with the event culminating at Alive Church, where refreshments, goodies and face painting were available.

Jeni Jones, one of the event's organisers, said: "It was a glorious day for an egg hunt!

The day was a success thanks to the work of volunteers and local businesses. (56130179)

"We had a great bunch of volunteers out on the streets helping folk and also blessing them with a little gift which we had made to hand out.

"The local businesses were brilliant and so cooperative and amazing at taking part."

Jasmine (left) and Georgina. (56130191)

Jessica Corrigan painting the face of Nathan. (56130194)

Youth volunteers from Alive Church with Jeni Jones and Caroline Milligan. (56130185)