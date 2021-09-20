A house which was used by the military to coordinate the famous Dambusters raid in 1943 could have a swimming pool built in its grounds after councillors gave plans the green light.

On Thursday (September 16), an application for St Vincent's House in Grantham, a Grade II listed Gothic villa style property, was presented to South Kesteven District Council's planning committee.

The property was built in 1863 by industrialist Richard Hornsby and is a significant piece of local history due to its Gothic revival architectural quality and association with military history as it was the headquarters of No.5 Group, Bomber Command from 1937 to 1943 and the famous Dambusters raid by 617 Squadron was coordinated from the site.

An aerial view of St Vincent's. Image: Google Earth (51424860)

St Vincent's House is now owned by South Kesteven District Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Grantham Graham Jeal (Con - Grantham St Vincent's), who submitted the application to the council to create a 7m by 3.5m sunken swimming pool in the garden.

Coun Nick Robins told the council that "what a councillor does in his own garden is down to him".

Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) added that he's sure the pool will be nice and wishes Coun Jeal all the best.

The application was unanimously supported by the committee and has been given approval.