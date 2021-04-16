Godfrey proud to be president of Grantham Lions Club in its 50th year

Godfrey Mackinder is serving his third term as president of Grantham Lions and he is particularly proud to have the honour this year as it is the club’s 50th anniversary.

Godfrey has been a member of the Grantham Lions Club for nearly 35 years, during which time the club has raised many thousands of pounds for

charities.

The club was officially formed on April 8, 1971, and it recently received a Certificate of Appreciation, signed by the Countess of Wessex, “in celebration and recognition of 50 years of dedicated humanitarian service performed in solidarity with the civic ideals exemplified by the International Association of Lions Clubs”.

Grantham Lions president Godfrey Mackinder with the Certificate of Appreciation to mark 50 years of the club. (46192427)

The Grantham Journal reported on the foundation meeting of the Grantham club in 1971 at the King’s Hotel.

It reported the first president was Mr C. Innes with Mr N. Hudson as secretary and Mr G. Cotterill as treasurer.

Looking back over his time as president on three occasions, Godfrey has many highlights to remember including sportman’s dinners when the likes of cricket umpire Dickie Bird and England rugby player Dusty Hare spoke to members.

Godfrey Mackinder,right, with cricket umpire Dickie Bird. (46217174)

The Lions have also been a solid presence at Grantham Carnival over the years and have raised money at Christmas with a Santa’s sleigh tour around town.

An important event in Godfrey’s time as a Lion is the annual over-60s variety concert, which has been going for more than 40 years. He is grateful to all the artists who have given up their time over the years for the event. It could not take place last year due to Covid but it is hoped to revive it again this year.

Another important event was the fashion show that the Lions organised for several years, raising money for Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College.

Other highlights include the annual raft race that was held on the Witham and fun days in Wyndham Park, which at one point included a cage which was lifted by a giant crane giving people a bird’s-eye view of the town.

Godfrey Mackinder, left, had been a member of Grantham Lions for seven years when he took over from Walter Jory as president. (46204536)

Godfrey has fond memories of raising money for children. The Lions have helped a number of children’s groups and causes including Rainbows Hospice and St Peter’s day nursery in Grantham.

Godfrey said: “I am proud to represent Grantham Lions as president in their 50th year. It’s been an honour to be president. I would like to thank all my fellow Lions, past and present, for all their support over the last 50 years.

“We are glad to have been able to support all those good causes over the years.”

Anybody interested in learning more about the Lions or joining should contact Godfrey at gmackinder@btinternet.com