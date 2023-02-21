A gold medal-winning Paralympian has visited a Grantham school where he gave an inspirational talk.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who won gold in the high jump at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, spoke at the school assembly at West Grantham CE Primary Academy today (Tuesday).

Jonathan has Talipes Equinovarus (more commonly known as club foot) and talked to the children about the importance of body language. He explained how to look out for others and taught the children how to adopt an 'awesome' power pose to help them when they feel they need a boost.

Paralympian Jonathan Broom-Edwards visited West Grantham Primary Academy. (62563825)

He also launched a T-shirt competition to clothe his furry mascot Torch.

Jonathan has visited the academy before as part of the school's association with inspire+ and the children, from reception to Year 6, were delighted to listen to Jonathan's helpful ideas and advice.

PE lead and Year 3/4 teacher Dale Kitchen said: "It was really empowering for the children to hear Jonathan speak about body language and how it can effect them - and what they can do to promote a better sense of wellbeing and confidence by adopting some simple techniques."