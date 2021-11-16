A gold ring from the 13th century worth over £4,000 was found near Grantham and is now up for auction.

The gold ring, estimated to be from either the late 13th century or early 14th century was found in South Kesteven and is to be sold at Dix Noonan Webb on November 23 in their auction of Jewellery, Watches and Objects of Vertu.

The gold and garnet posy ring, centred with an oval small cabochon almandine garnet is estimated at £4,000-6,000, and will be available to buy at Dix Noonan Webb's Mayfair saleroom.

This 13th/14th century ring, found near the manor house in Boothby Pagnell, is expected to fetch between £4,000 and £6,000 at auction. (53101698)

Found in August 2019, near the village of Boothby Pagnell, the ring was discovered after six hours of finding nothing and the finder was about to leave when he got a slight signal which he initially left but then came back and found the ring at a depth of 5cm.

He was reportedly so shocked that he fell backwards into the muddy field.

The find spot was close to a Norman manor house recorded in the Domesday book, which was occupied by the Boothby family and in the 14th century, the Paynells.

Also on sale at the auction is H.R.H Princess Margaret’s aquamarine and diamond brooch by Cartier dating from 1932, purchased by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother from Cartier on January 23, 1947 for £175.

Engraved with the ownership mark ‘M’ beneath Princess Margaret’s coronet, it is estimated to fetch £40,000-50,000.

The brooch was formerly from The Collection of Her Royal Highness, The Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon and was sold at Christie’s in June 2006.

Dix Noonan Webb holds four specialist Jewellery and Watches sales each year and the November sale includes several pieces by Cartier including an aquamarine line bracelet circa 1940, which is expected to fetch £12,000-15,000; a delightful diamond and onyx lovebirds brooch, circa 1960, estimated at £5,000-7,000 and a diamond and sapphire owl brooch, circa 1950, at a similar estimate.

Other items of interest in the sale include a 19th century amethyst cross pendant, formerly the property of Edith Vane-Tempest-Stewart, Marchioness of Londonderry, which is estimated at £3,000-4,000.

Two interesting and rare early gold rings, all detectorist finds, are included in the sale: a late 12th/early 13th century gold ring, detailed with a cross pattee clechy, is estimated to fetch £6,000-8,000.