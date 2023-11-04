A rare medieval brooch had been discovered by metal detectorists.

Gintaras Beimavicius, from Grantham, found the beautiful gold brooch while scanning a field in Weston Hills as part of an event organised by Digging History UK.

The brooch had retained its stone and all of its detail despite being in an agricultural field for hundreds of years.

Gintaras Beimavicius found the brooch in the Weston Hills area PHOTO: DIGGING HISTORY UK

Digging History UK was founded by Spalding men Dave Phillips and Steve Platt along with Martin Stokes, of Market Deeping, – with the aim of ensuring that preserving the area’s history.

Mr Stokes had witnessed the moment when Mr Beimavicius discovered this amazing find.

He said: “I was looking across the field and Davie out on field and saw a guy dancing and waving his arms in the air like he was trying to take off.

The gold brooch which was found in the ground of a Weston Hills field PHOTO: DIGGING HISTORY UK

“He approached my colleague Dave and I knew that something good had happened. I went over and Dave was excited.

“When we saw it - it was beautiful. It was just stunning to see something of this quality. It was 8in with a stone. When you think that how much field are tilled over every year and it is was in one piece.”

The field in the Weston Hills area where the brooch was found PHOTO: DIGGING HISTORY UK

The gold brooch was pulled from the ground in one piece, and still clearly contains an inscription. The clasp is also a pair of hands.

Assessments are still taking place on the brooch and its stone so it is still too early to state its value.

Mr Stokes added that another similar piece had been found within 10 miles of Spalding.

That's the clod shot! The gold brooch found in the ground PHOTO: DIGGING HISTORY UK

Digging History was launched earlier this year and its events follow strict rules.

The organisers ask farmers’ for permission to detect over particular fields and also pay for the use along with reporting any finds to the Lincolnshire Finds Officer. Finds may also be subject to a treasure hearing with the coroner.

Mr Stokes said: “Digging History UK is about discovering our history one field at a time and that is what we stick by. We are all about saving history and making sure that the things we find go through the treasure actions and reported to the Lincolnshire Finds Officer.

“There is a lot of history around the Spalding area. There are several listed sites around the Spalding area. We do a lot of research before we go out.

“People live around here and don’t realise what is on their door step.”

Digging History hold a number of events around the area and people who are interested can approach the Facebook group. They are also hoping to run sessions to attract youngsters.