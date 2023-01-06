A couple are set to mark 50 years since their wedding, and say the secret to a long lasting marriage is give and take.

John and Zenda Dempster, 72 and 68 respectively, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday January 7.

The pair met in 1971 in the Recruiting Sergeant pub in Great Gonerby where John lived.

Zenda and John Dempster on their wedding day. (61682901)

Zenda went to the pub with her parents, as she knew the landlady of the Recruiting Sergeant, but admitted that she was "not much of a drinker".

She explained that John, 20 at the time, was "a bit worse for wear", but said that they "just clicked" and before she left the pub he had kissed her.

Within 18 months, they were engaged, and married at St John's Church in Spitalgate. Their wedding took place on a Sunday, which was rare at the time, as Zenda had an auntie and uncle who ran a butchers shop in London, and could not attend on a Saturday or Monday as they were two of their busiest trading days.

Zenda and John Dempster are set to mark their golden wedding anniversary. (61682898)

Zenda described the wedding day as "dark, dismal and rainy", but noted how "merry" everyone was at the Railway Club in Grantham where the reception was held.

John said that "it wasn't a shotgun marriage", but they did have to marry in January as the couple had secured a house in Victoria Street and had to start paying the mortgage that month.

Their first child came after two years of marriage in Keeley, who was followed by Gail 22 months later, before Stephanie nine years after her.

Zenda and John are grandparents to Keeley's two children, Isabella and Scarlett.

To celebrate their anniversary, they are going for a meal, and hope to visit London in spring.

Zenda always worked in the care sector, starting at a nursery in North parade, before getting a job at Lincolnshire County Council's Homecare. She then moved to St Catherines Road Children’s Home and then worked as activity coordinator at Gregory House care home.

She retired in 2019 and was awarded the bronze medal pro merito Melitensi shortly after for her long and excellent service.

John left school and worked in the offices of Cole’s Cranes on Dysart Road for 13 years. He took redundancy and got a job at the post office, where he stayed for 27 years

John delivered post in the villages around Grantham and said he enjoyed getting tea and toast from some residents and the job's family atmosphere.

Nowadays, the couple remain as busy as ever. Zenda said that people ask her if she gets bored in retirement but she responds that they’ve never got enough hours.

“We’ve really enjoyed being retired and we’re not tied at the hip. We’ve got our own things," she adds. Zenda remains a keen swimmer and cardmaker, and enjoys cooking, gardening and entertaining.

She also runs 'Friendship Bingo' at Great Gonerby every other week, with John organising a whist event in the alternating weeks.

They also help with the two dances at Grantham College for Halloween and Valentine’s Day

Zenda said: “I’m not a big rock and roller but you see their faces and you can’t take it away from them.”

John loves sport, including watching Nottingham Forest and the snooker, and sometimes goes flying with a friend in a two seater plane from Cranwell, despite not liking heights.

"I still like to go to places in our country that I haven’t been to before," added John. The couple have enjoyed recent trips to Scotland.

When asked what the secret to a long lasting marriage is, Zenda said: “We do a lot together. We’ve never gone to the pub on a Saturday night on our own, but you need to be a bit independent. It’s about give and take."

John said: “It works for us. We’ve always been there for each other."

Zenda added: “I think we’ve always had time for each other and loved everyone else. People who come over always say it feels like home."