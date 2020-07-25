A couple are celebrating 50 years of marriage after meeting at a dance when they were teenagers.

Lance and Ann Gilbert, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, were just 17 and 18 years old when they met at the John Wise club in George Street, Grantham, in April 1967.

After courting for three years, the couple were married at St Wulfram’s Church in July 1970, with a reception at Westgate Social Club and a honeymoon on the East Coast.