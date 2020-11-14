A Grantham couple will have to wait to celebrate their golden wedding with their family after the second national lockdown was enforced.

Martin and Sandra Streather are set to mark 50 years of marriage today (Saturday) and plan to commemorate the milestone in the best way possible, given the current circumstances.

Both born and raised in Grantham, the pair met at Aveling and Barford Social Club about 52 years ago, and were engaged only a year later.