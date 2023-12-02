A newly elected golf club captain has selected a Grantham community hub as his charity of the year.

David Brighton, captain of Belton Park Golf Club, has selected the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, as his charity of the year, where any money raised from events he holds will be donated to the hub.

David said he wanted to “give back locally” by picking a local charity.

Left to right: Susan Swinburn, David Brighton and Rob Dixon

He added: “I have lived in and around Grantham for 33 years.

“I wanted to do something local. We know the plans the charity has and we know what it has done over the years.

“If we can be part of this, it is brilliant.

“[Also] as it gets brighter and warmer, we want to find a way of partnering.

“We want to be supporting everyone they help.”

David will raise money for BHive through various charity events that will be held over the next year.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society which oversees the BHive Community Hub, said: “This is local people supporting other local people in the community.

“It’s an absolute honour to raise the profile, and hopefully we can do a lot of good work together.

“The fact that it is local shows these people understand that keeping local is really important.”

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, first made contact with David.

He said it is “great” for the BHive as “there isn’t something else in Grantham that offers as much as we do”.