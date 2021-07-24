Belton Woods lady captain and club captain held their joint annual Charity Day on the Woods course, in the form of a betterball stableford.

This was really well supported with 47 pairs competing. Scoring was high in good conditions and prizes were awarded as follows:

1 C. Tweedie & P. Beckett 48, 2 P. Sheardown & T. Lord 47, 3 P. Brumhead & R. Walton 46, 4 S. Hey & D. Edwards 46, 5 L. Perrin & P. Perrin 45.

Belton Woods Club captain Dave Hitch (49399276)

Members were treated with welcome refreshments at the half way point and a raffle and auction was held at the prize-giving ceremony. A grand total of £3,000 was raised to be split between the captains' nominated charities, Support Dogs and We are With You.

This month's ladies' stableford winners were Wendy Stewart and Lorraine Robertson, both with 33 points. Wednesday,s winning lady was Evelyn Rimmer.

The B team played two away matches, one at Woodhall Spa, which was a win to the home team, and one at Greetham Valley which resulted in a 2.5-1.5 win for the Belton Woods team.

Belton Woods Lady captain Sue Raynor (49399296)

Lady captain Sue invited 28 lady members to her away day, held this year at Ramsdale Park. A fabulous day was enjoyed by all with sunshine and goody bag treats, culminating with a meal and prize giving.

Results: 1 Pat Hawcroft & Pat Haynes 78, 2 Lesley Perrin & Caroline Hills 74, 3 Jill Baggaley & Debbie Hawley 73

Nearest the pin: Nikki Masson, Pat Hawcroft, Liz Moses and Debbie Hawley.