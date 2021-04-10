Sudbrook Moor’s Steve Squires stepped into the Senior Captain’s boots in January 2020 and chose the British Heart Foundation (BHF) as his nominated charity, in memory of his late wife, Sheila.

For a number of years previously it had been Sheila’s number one charity, having survived two heart attacks herself. Steve’s fund-raising started enthusiastically with a successful coffee and cake morning and the traditional weekly draw.

Golf then suffered a stop-start year until September, when the Thursday morning senior schedule once again became a little more normal. The year went out with a very big bang as the final Festive Fun Stableford raised terrific charity sums.

Steve Squires (left) and BHF representative, Roger Blakeman. (45938364)

The grand total for Steve’s charity, which had been accrued over only 40 per cent of the playing year, amounted to £520.

There has been a further three month halt before Captain Steve could invite Roger Blakeman, also a Sudbrook Moor member, to come to the club this week, as volunteer on Grantham’s BHF Committee, to receive the £520 cheque from the senior golfers.

Roger was delighted with this boost to funds and assured Steve that whether it goes to cardio-vascular research or more locally for purchasing additional defibrillators to be located in Grantham’s areas of greatest risk, the Sudbrook Moor seniors are thanked for their commendable generosity.

Steve is also thanked for agreeing to extend his senior captaincy after the “practice run” of 2020 and he will continue vital fund-raising for BHF as his nominated charity in 2021.