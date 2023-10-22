Home   News   Article

Belton Park Golf Club in Grantham to host charity Christmas shopping event

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 22 October 2023

A golf club is hosting a charity shopping event in November.

Belton Park Golf Club will be holding its Christmas shopping event on Thursday, November 23, from 7pm until 10pm.

The event is raising money for Drone To Home, the UK’s first dedicated drone charity that searches for dogs, and the British Heart Foundation.

Belton Park Golf Club will be holding the event on November 23.

The event costs £5 per person, which includes a glass of wine.

Tickets can be purchased from the golf park club office in Londonthorpe Road, Grantham.

For more information contact the golf club by email at greatgolf@beltonpark.co.uk or by calling 01476 567399.

