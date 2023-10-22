A golf club is hosting a charity shopping event in November.

Belton Park Golf Club will be holding its Christmas shopping event on Thursday, November 23, from 7pm until 10pm.

The event is raising money for Drone To Home, the UK’s first dedicated drone charity that searches for dogs, and the British Heart Foundation.

The event costs £5 per person, which includes a glass of wine.

Tickets can be purchased from the golf park club office in Londonthorpe Road, Grantham.

For more information contact the golf club by email at greatgolf@beltonpark.co.uk or by calling 01476 567399.