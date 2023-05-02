A charity fashion show will be held at the Belton Park Golf Club.

Jools Taylor, the lady captain of the Belton Park Golf Club, will be hosting the fashion show on Wednesday, May 17.

The night will be raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance service and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Jools said: “I have personal experience of the air ambulance saving lives, landing on Belton Park Golf Course and also treating a severely injured motorcyclist in a rural location.

“Great Ormond Street Hospital, although based in London, sends its expert doctors to other hospitals.

“A friend's granddaughter had brain surgery at a Leicester hospital performed by a surgeon from Great Ormond Street.

“The hospital also does incredible research into cures for childhood illnesses.”

On arrival, guests will receive a glass of fizz. They will then get the chance to shop at several fashion stalls, as well as watch make-up and hair demonstrations.

Jade Abigail, a wedding and events singer, will perform throughout the evening.

Sue Hodgson, a floral demonstrator, will also be showing how to make the most out of supermarket flowers.

The highlight of the evening will be the fashion show, courtesy of Chic Boutique, Bingham.

Models in the fashion show will be a variety of ages, including lady members of the golf club.

The evening will be concluded with a raffle with some great prizes on offer.

Tickets cost £6 and can be reserved by calling Belton Park Golf Club’s office on 01476 567399.