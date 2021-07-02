A Rotary club is back on course to raise money for deserving local charities.

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club will be staging its 18th annual charity golf day at Belton Park Golf Club on August 5.

As well as mental health charity Mind, a number of other local charities will also benefit from the event.

One Shot Too Many were the winning team at Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club's 2018 annual charity golf day. (48823795)

There will be an 18-hole Four Ball Stableford, a nine-hole Texas Scramble, a putting competition, a ‘Chip and Spin’ skill test and a raffle, all of which have excellent

prizes.

Anyone skilful enough to achieve a ‘hole in one’ could win a new Honda Jazz 1.5MMD Hybrid 5dr, courtesy of Vertu Honda and Kia Group Fleet, a golf break or a new set of clubs.

The entry fee is £200 for a team of four which includes 12 high quality golf balls, courtesy of MKM Building Supplies, a bacon bap and coffee on arrival and a two-course carvery dinner.

Anyone interested in entering or sponsoring the event should contact Mike Charity by e-mail at michael.charity917@btinternet.com or call 01476 563896.