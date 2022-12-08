A golfing grandmother has raised over £2,500 for charity after two of her family members were diagnosed with diabetes.

Yvonne Bashford has raised £2,523.44 for Diabetes UK Midlands and East at Belton Park Golf Club after her grandson and daughter were diagnosed with the condition.

Yvonne, from Grantham, is a keen golfer and was ladies captain this year at the Belton Park.

Yvonne Bashford (right), with Charlotte Wright. (61207168)

She organised a series of golf games, events, raffles, and charity boxes to raise money for the charity, which is close to her heart.

Yvonne is retired and has been married to Derek for 47 years. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

Her grandson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 14 and one of her daughters also developed type 2 diabetes.

Yvonne said: "To see what has been accomplished through fundraising, seeing my grandson now having a Libre (glucose monitoring device) and how it has changed his life and not just for him but my daughter and her husband, it’s amazing.

"That's why I became more involved with Diabetes UK Midlands and East".

"I started playing golf in 1995 when my husband was posted to Germany for the third time. He was away a lot with the RAF and our girls were at school.

"At the time I could not find any work as there wasn’t much about and a friend suggested that I start playing golf. So my husband (who is also a golfer) was very pleased about this and got me clubs and lessons and that was it! I was hooked.

"I enjoy the exercise and the company and it doesn’t matter what your ability is you can play with anyone. We also enjoy holidays away playing golf. Also even with getting older age is no restriction your handicap changes with how you play."

Charlotte Wright, Diabetes UK Midlands and East’s regional fundraiser said: "We're so grateful for what Yvonne and the members and friends of the Belton Golf Club have done for our charity.

"It's truly remarkable so I was honoured to meet with them to collect the donations and visit the golf course."