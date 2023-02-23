A popular Easter egg hunt will return to Grantham on Good Friday.

Alive Church Grantham is set to host an Easter egg hunt in the town centre for the second year running.

Last year's inaugural event was described as a "glorious day", with 156 people taking part.

The poster for the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt by Alive Church. (62620727)

Participants can register at Alive Church in Castlegate from 10am on April 7 (Good Friday). Anyone is welcome to join in.

The hunt will run until 12pm, with an egg for everyone involved.

This will be followed by a spring craft fair between 11am and 2pm, with tea, coffee, cake and stalls selling craft goods

Jeni Jones, part of the organising team, is asking for town centre businesses to get involved by displaying a clue in their window or by donating some Easter eggs.

Those who are interested in helping can Whatsapp Jeni on 07837321152.